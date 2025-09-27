E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Two brothers jailed in cyber harassment case

Our Correspondent Published September 27, 2025

ABBOTTABAD: A local court sentenced two brothers to jail in a cyber harassment case here on Friday.

Senior civil judge Moheebur Rehman found a man, Zubair, guilty of harassing women abroad and sentenced him to five years in prison with a fine of Rs100,000. His brother, Zeeshan, who aided him by creating a fake Facebook ID, was handed a 40-day imprisonment and a Rs10,000 fine.

The case stemmed from an FIR lodged by a complainant, Sameera Bukhari of Abbottabad.

Sub-Inspector Syeda Pakeeza led the investigation.

Zeeshan was arrested in Swabi, while Zubair, who had been living in Qatar, was apprehended at Peshawar airport upon arrival the other day (Sept 25).

