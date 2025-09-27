‘Killer’ of schoolteacher arrested

SWABI: The police on Friday arrested a suspect in the murder case of a public sector schoolteacher.

The Tordher police said the pistol used in the murder was also recovered from the suspect.

Abdullah, a resident of Jalbai area, had filed a report with the police stating that he was riding a motorcycle with his father, Sirtaj Hussain (schoolteacher), when two armed men riding a motorcycle came there and started firing. He said his father was killed on the spot, while he was injured.

SHO Tordher police station Gohar Khan said that a police team arrested the suspect, Asad Khan, resident of Jalbai Mira area, during a raid.

Mr Gohar said that raids were underway to arrest the second suspect, Wilayat, also a resident of Jalbai.

According to initial investigation, the cause of the incident is found to be a dispute over relations of a woman.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025