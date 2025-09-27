PHC seeks govt response to plea against provision of KPRA law

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has issued a notice to the provincial government seeking its response to a petition, which challenged a provision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority Act about the filling of director posts in the authority through direct appointment or posting by the chief minister and not promotion of officers.

A bench consisting of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Wiqar Ahmad also put the advocate general on notice over the petition filed by 10 KPRA employees against Section 10 of the KPRA Act, 2022, which deals with the appointment and posting to the director positions.

The petitioners, including deputy director communication Aftab Ahmad, and nine other officers, have requested the court to declare Section 10 of the KPRA Act in conflict with different constitutional provisions, including articles 3, 4, 8, 9, 14, 18, 25, 27 and 38(e).

They insisted that the provision in question was also in conflict with the relevant rules, which provided for promotion of existing staff to the post of director.

The respondents in the petition include KP government through its chief secretary, KPRA director general and secretaries of the finance and establishment departments.

Advocate Khaled Rahman appeared for the petitioners and said that the KPRA was set up in 2013 under the KP Finance Act, 2013, for the imposition, levy, collection and administration of tax on services provided.

He added that under Section 1134 of the Finance Act, 2013, the provincial government, through a notification on Nov 27, 2017, made the service rules, called the KP Revenue Authority Directors (Terms and Conditions) Service Rules, 2017.

“Rule 4 provides for a method of appointment under which appointments to different posts should be made either by initial recruitment or by promotion,” he said.

The lawyer said in 2017, the authority advertised the posts of deputy directors (NPS-18), assistant directors (BPS-17) and public relations officer (BPS-17).

He said that the petitioners applied for the posts the keeping in view the 2017 rules, which provided a “viable upward mobility of the post of deputy director (BPS-18) to the post of director (BPS-19) and of the post of assistant director (BPS-17) to that of deputy director (BPS-18).”

Mr Rahman said that the petitioners were appointed through different notifications against posts of deputy directors, assistant directors and public relations officer.

He stated that while the petitioners were under the legitimate expectancy of promotion to the next higher grade, the provincial government enacted the KPRA Act, 2022, repealing numerous provisions of the Act of 2013.

The lawyer, however, said that Section 113, under which the rules of 2017 were notified, wasn’t repealed, so those rules were still effective.

He pointed out that the impugned Section 10 of the new law provided that the chief minister may appoint the director by initial recruitment from open market, or, post a suitable government officer of BPS-18 or above, as director of the authority.

“Section 10 not only put a permanent clog on the promotion of the petitioners to the next higher grade but had also rendered the Rules of 2017 as redundant in spite of the fact that neither those rules nor the relevant section 113 was repealed,” he said.

The counsel said that some petitioners had also served in an efficient manner against the posts of directors (BPS-19) and deputy directors (BPS-18) on their own pay scale basis.

He added that the petitioners had submitted a joint departmental appeal in 2023 and a detailed representation in 2024, explaining their grievances, but didn’t receive any response.

The lawyer argued that the petitioners had joined the KPRA service hoping for promotion to the next grade as per the properly promulgated rules but that didn’t happen and they had lost hope for further career progress.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025