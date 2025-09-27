QWP chief asks govt to provide relief to inflation-hit people

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday asked the government to take serious steps to provide relief to the poor people in the face of skyrocketing inflation.

Addressing a workers’ convention in PK-62 constituency in Tangi area, he said that inflation had made life miserable for the have-nots.

Quoting a recent report of the World Bank on poverty, he said that though the government was claiming an improvement in the economy, the reality decried such assertions.

He said that as per the report, poverty had increased seven per cent in the country whereas the poverty ratio stood at 29.5 per cent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sherpao said that people from the poor strata of the society were running from pillar to post to feed their children. He said that millions of people were pushed under the poverty line in recent years due to the flawed economic policies.

Sherpao urged the federal and provincial governments to rise above politics and join hands to deliver relief to the people.

Expressing concern over the rising incidents of terrorism, the QWP leader said that it was the responsibility of the provincial government to maintain law and order. He added that the people felt insecure and helpless as they had been left to fend for themselves.

The QWP leader said that the provincial government was dragging its feet on rehabilitation of the flood-hit people. He said it seemed the government had not strategy to mitigate the sufferings of the flood-stricken people.

Criticising the KP government for ‘bad governance’, he said that corruption was rampant as mega financial scams were happening. He also opposed the proposed plan to privatise government schools, adding that providing basic education to citizens was the responsibility of the state.

He added that countless children were out of schools and had no access to education, so privatising the schools would compound this problem.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025