Sports activities resume at Bajaur complex

BAJAUR: Sports activities have resumed at the Bajaur Sports Complex after internally displaced families, who had been sheltering there for nearly two months, returned to their homes, said a statement on Friday.

According to the statement issued from the deputy commissioner’s office, the sports activities at the Bajaur Sports Complex Khar, a major public sports facility of the district resumed on the directives of the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The sports activities at the Bajaur Sports Complex in Khar, which temporarily sheltered displaced families from Lowi and War Mamund tehsils, resumed on the directives of the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah.

The deputy commissioner, Shahid Ali Khan, along with additional deputy commissioner (General), Shahid Rafiq Gandapur, visited the Bajaur Sports Complex to review arrangements for the revival of sports activities in the district,” said the statement.

According to the statement, on the occasion, various sports competitions were organised under the “Naway Sahar Sports events” with the support of the district administration and the district sports office.

In a hockey match held under the supervision of the district sports officer, Rahid Gul, the Bajaur Hockey Team registered an impressive victory. The deputy commissioner distributed prizes among the players who showcased outstanding performance.

The statement added that the district administration officials also inspected the cricket ground at the sports complex and directed the authorities concerned to immediately complete repair, cleaning, and renovation work at the damaged ground so that the youth could benefit from improved sports facilities.

The statement said that a cricket match between Barbados Tigers and Barbados Kings was also held at the Bajaur Sports Complex under the Naway Sahar Sports event to resume cricket competitions at the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Ali Khan expressed the hope that the sports grounds of Bajaur would soon be revived and more opportunities would be provided to the youth to be engaged in healthy sporting activities.

The statement further noted that that besides the players, a large number of sports enthusiasts attended both events at Bajaur Sports Complex, enjoying their favorite games after a nearly two-month break.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025