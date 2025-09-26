E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Thai mall displays ‘Mt Rushmore’ of Trump, Putin, Xi and Kim

AFP Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:50am
VISITORS rest near a caricature of Mount Rushmore at a shopping mall in Bangkok.—Reuters
VISITORS rest near a caricature of Mount Rushmore at a shopping mall in Bangkok.—Reuters

BANGKOK: Bemused shoppers sna­pped selfies and sipped matcha lattes in front of a replica of Mount Rushmore at a Thai mall where, instead of dead US presidents, the faces of four current world leaders have been carved out as a commercial stunt.

The stony likenesses of Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump looked down over stalls of camping equipment and a climbing wall as part of a pop-up display in one of the Thai capital’s biggest malls.

Bangkok’s Seacon Square is known for its unconventional exhibits, this year showcasing a “Great Wall of China” and a “Noah’s Ark” with real animals, but this is perhaps its first overtly political display. “It’s like a powerful statement, all of them together,” James Kumar, a 32-year-old mall-goer from Australia, said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the mall, the concept “wasn’t meant to deliver any single message — but to invite conversation”. American Andrew Davis, described by his partner as a Trump supporter, said the marketing ploy was funny.

“I think Trump would really like this, because in the past he’s made jokes about adding himself to the real Mount Rushmore,” Davis said. However, he said it would be “a huge political drama” if it were displayed in the United States. “That’s how divided the country is right now.”

Trump has denied suggesting he should be carved alongside the faces of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

