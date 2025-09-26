Two Levies personnel martyred

DERA MURAD JAM­ALI: Two Levies personnel were martyred and two bandits injured in two different incidents in Pishin and Kachhi areas on Thursday.

The first incident took place in the Khatan area of Kachhi district during an operation against the outlaws involved in robberies and kidnapping for ransom and other crimes.

The operation was lau­nched against Shafu gang of criminals. On seeing members of Levies Force, the Shafu gang dacoits opened fire and as a result of the firing of outlaws, Levies’ official Moh­sin Ali Awan embraced martyrdom. Two bandits were also injured in the exchange of fire with Levies personnel.

Several hideouts of the dacoits’ gang were set ab­­laze during the operation.

In the second incident, another Levies personnel was martyred in Killi Bat­ayzai area of Pishin distr­ict. Officials said that some unknown armed men ope­ned fire on Levies personnel Bismillah Tareen when he was going to a bazaar from his home. He suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

