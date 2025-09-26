E-Paper | September 26, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Education priority

Bureau Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has decided to halt the expansion of higher education in the country making it restrictive, selective and qualitative, and concentrate more on the expansion of school education treating it as priority No. 1 — with the aim of making it universal up to primary level by 1983 for boys and by 1987 for girls and up to middle level by 1985 for boys and 1990 for girls, Federal Education Minister Abdul Hafeez Pirzada told a Press conference here this afternoon [Sept 25]. Simultaneously … it has been decided to revolutionise the content of education at the school level — making it meaningful and in accordance with the needs of the community, and give the new curriculum an agro-technical basis by 1979 … along with an ideological basis. The Government has also decided to launch a concentrated campaign against adult illiteracy… .

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] the Special Committee against Apartheid, in its annual report to the General Assembly and the Security Council … calls for stepped-up international action, including an embargo on the supply of oil and other raw materials to South Africa, with the aim of eradicating Apartheid… .

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

