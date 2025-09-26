Decline in fortunes

IT was in the 1980s and ’90s that cricket in Pakistan was at its peak, with amazing players — both bowlers and batters — raising the status of the game to the highest level. Those were the glorious days of Pakistan cricket when our players were respected across the world. Today, however, things have changed for the worse, and the element of global respect is no longer associated with our cricketers.

A lot of it has to do with the politics within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) itself, affecting all tiers of policy-making and execution. If this unfortunate trend is not overturned, we may well forget about reversal in on-the-field fortunes.

As for the cricketers, they just do not feel inclined to change themselves. They seem to be using these opportunities to land a contract with some league franchise to make more money. They play as in-dividuals, not as a team. One wonders if Pakistan cricket can regain its lost status.

Asim Alvi

Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025