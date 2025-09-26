E-Paper | September 26, 2025

ARMY GRAVEYARD

ARMY GRAVEYARD: On the death anniversary of my beloved father, I recently visited the Army Graveyard near Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 1 in Karachi. The condition of the grave-yard, once well-maintained and organised with designated parking space and a gatekeeper, has deteriorated significantly. Wild growth and uncleanliness prevail, making it difficult for visitors to pay their respects to their loved ones. The relevant authorities should take immediate action to restore the dignity of this sacred place. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the graves of our brave men and women who served the nation are treated with due respect and care.

Mahpara Faran
Karachi

DEPRIVED VILLAGERS: Parood, a village in Kalat, seems to have completely disappeared from government’s sight. The village continues to suffer from a host of issues such as dearth of potable water and availability of markets, roads, hospitals and schools in the village. People have to travel several kilometres to bring water to their homes or buy their groceries. Cellular towers have not been installed. Roads have not been built. And, as far as health is concerned, people suffer from diseases, but there is not a single doctor in the village to attend to the patients. Besides, numerous projects have been launched in Kalat, but none in this deprived village. The government should focus on facilitating the lives of the local people of Parood.

Ikram Baloch
Kalat

TAX REFUND: Developed nations refund excess deducted tax to taxpayers annually without waiting for any application from them. In contrast, Pakistani authorities do not refund due refundable tax to the taxpayers despite repeated requests. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) bosses should direct the relevant staff to issue refund cheques to the taxpayers, at least to senior citizens. I have been a regular taxpayer since 1971, and, being 75 years of age, cannot make repeated visits to the tax offices.

Javed Ahmad
Multan

