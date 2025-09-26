Pakistan fall against BD in SAFF U-17 semi-final

COLOMBO: Bangladesh ended Pakistan’s journey in the SAFF Under-17 Championship as the national team lost 2-0 in the semi-final on Thursday.
Bangladesh seized control immediately, with Nazmul Huda opening the scoring in the third minute. Mohammad Rahman extended the lead just a minute later with a strike in the 4th minute.
Pakistan could not recover from the early two-goal deficit, despite attempts to fight back in the match.
Bangladesh will face India in the title clash. India beat Nepal 3-0 in the other last-four clash on Thursday.
