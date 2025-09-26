E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Nottinghamshire end Surrey reign

AFP Published September 26, 2025

LONDON: Nottinghamshire clinched the County Championship title for the first time since 2010 on Thursday, ending Surrey’s three-year reign as English champions.

Sitting top of Division One heading into their match against Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire secured the two points required to clinch the trophy by scoring 300 in their first innings.

Having bowled out Warwickshire for 258 in their first innings at Trent Bridge, the hosts powered to the title on the second day of the four-day match.

Haseeb Hameed has been a key figure in Nottinghamshire’s title charge and the skipper was back in the runs with 122 against Warwickshire.

South Africa wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne added a half-century to ensure Nottinghamshire would be able to start their title celebrations.

Fittingly, Verreynne got the party started with a huge six to ease Nottinghamshire past 300.

They had moved within touching distance of the title with a crucial 20-run victory against second-placed Surrey at The Oval in their previous match.

Nottinghamshire have now been crowned English champions seven times.

Head coach Peter Moores has won County Championships with three different teams after his prior successes at Sussex and Lancashire.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

