Basharat helps Navy win CNS hockey opener

LAHORE: Basharat Ali scored twice, including a decisive final-quarter goal, to guide Navy to a 3-2 victory over Port Qasim Authority in the opening match of the 4th Chief of Naval Staff Hockey Tournament on Thursday.

Basharat put Navy ahead with a field goal in the first quarter at the National Hockey Stadium. Shabbir extended the lead to 2-0 before Port Qasim staged a comeback with goals from Atif Yaqoob and Aleem, levelling the score.

Basharat secured the win with his second goal, earning him the man-of-the-Match award and a prize of Rs50,000 from Olympian Akhtar Rasool Chaudhary.

The tournament features eight departmental teams.

