E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Basharat helps Navy win CNS hockey opener

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:17am

LAHORE: Basharat Ali scored twice, including a decisive final-quarter goal, to guide Navy to a 3-2 victory over Port Qasim Authority in the opening match of the 4th Chief of Naval Staff Hockey Tournament on Thursday.

Basharat put Navy ahead with a field goal in the first quarter at the National Hockey Stadium. Shabbir extended the lead to 2-0 before Port Qasim staged a comeback with goals from Atif Yaqoob and Aleem, levelling the score.

Basharat secured the win with his second goal, earning him the man-of-the-Match award and a prize of Rs50,000 from Olympian Akhtar Rasool Chaudhary.

The tournament features eight departmental teams.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

THE new World Bank report, Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity, is a sobering reminder that Pakistan’s current...
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...