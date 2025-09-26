Forest denied late in Betis draw as Roma edge Nice

SEVILLE: Real Betis’ Antony celebrates after scoring against Nottingham Forest during their Europa League first-round match at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.—AFP

SEVILLE: Nottingham Forest’s long-awaited return to European competition ended in a 2-2 Europa League draw at Real Betis on Wednesday, with Igor Jesus first-half double cancelled out by a late Antony strike, while AS Roma opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory at Nice.

Forests return to a major Euro­pean competition for the first time since March 1996 began on the wrong foot. Hosting the game at the Cartuja stadium in Seville while their Benito Villamarin, Betis took the lead inside 15 minutes when Cedric Bakambu fired an effort high into the net.

Forest’s coach dropped target man Chris Wood to the bench in favour of Jesus, and the striker signed this summer from Botaf­ogo delivered for the Australian.

The two-time European Cup winners responded swiftly as Jes­us levelled from close range wit­hin two minutes and then headed in again in the 23rd minute.

Both sides pushed for a breakthrough following the interval. Betis gradually seized more control as the match wore on and were finally rewarded five minutes from time, when Antony tucked away Marc Rocas cross to ensure the spoils were shared.

“We wanted the three points, but we have to turn the page and continue,” said Antony.

“We scored first and we had to keep the same intensity, but it dropped... “I spoke with my brother today, he told me I was going to score a goal and I’m very happy [I did].”

With the result, Forest boss Ange Postecoglou became the clubs first permanent manager since Billy Walker in 1946 to go without a win in his opening four matches.

“I think first I should be proud of the players’ efforts. It’s a difficult place to come, difficult conditions, people don’t realise the humidity out there,” Postecoglou said to TNT Sports.

“I’m just disappointed that the players and supporters don’t get the rewards for our efforts. I’ve just got to make sure they keep their heads up because there’s plenty to be positive about and the wins will come.”

DANTE SETS AGE RECORD

Meanwhile, Roma began their campaign with a victory at Nice, sparked by quickfire goals from defenders Evan NDicka and Gianluca Mancini within three minutes early in the second half, after a cautious and uneventful opening period.

Terem Moffi pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 77th minute after Niccolo Pisilli brought down Antoine Mendy inside the area, setting up a tense finish, but Nice could not find the equaliser despite late pressure.

Nice captain Dante became the oldest outfield player in the competitions history at 41.

In Serbia, halftime substitute Kelechi Iheanacho fired high into the net to put Celtic ahead against Red Star Belgrade in the 55th minute, but Marko Arnautovic struck back 10 minutes later to secure a 1-1 draw.

“We showed moments of quality and Kelechi’s goal was quality but I still want us to be proactive in the game. It was a nice first step for us in the competition,” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Elsewhere, Portuguese side Braga celebrated a 1-0 home victory over Feyenoord, sealed by Fran Navarros decisive strike in the 79th minute while Dinamo Zagreb beat Fenerb­ahce 3-1 in the Croatian capital. Bundesliga side Freiburg clinched a 2-1 home win over Basel.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025