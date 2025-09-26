Newcastle cruise past Bradford as League Cup defence begins in style

NEWCASTLE: Two goals apiece by Joelinton and William Osula helped holders Newcastle United ease to a 4-1 victory over third-tier Bradford City and into the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

Newcastle ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought by beating Liverpool to win last season’s competition and once Joelinton and Osula scored in the space of two minutes early they were never in any danger of a shock exit.

The night could have been billed Premier League v League One as Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all entered the competition against third-tier opposition.

Phil Foden was on target for City as they beat League One Huddersfield Town 2-0 away while Eberechi Eze netted his first goal for Arsenal since his move from Crystal Palace to send his side to a 2-0 win at Port Vale.

Tottenham’s bright start to the season under new manager Thomas Frank continued as they cruised to a 3-0 victory at home to Doncaster Rovers.

The fourth-round draw, made late in the evening, gave Newcastle a home tie against Tottenham while City are away at second-tier Swansea City.

Arsenal will host Brighton and Hove Albion while Liverpool are at home to Crystal Palace. Chelsea are away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe fielded a strong line-up for his side’s opening hurdle in the defence of their trophy and his team proved too slick for League One leaders Bradford.

Joelinton put them ahead in the 17th minute and Osula ran through to make it 2-0 in the 19th minute . but Newcastle had to wait until the 75th minute for Joelinton to make it 3-0 with another cool finish.

Boyhood Newcastle fan Andy Cook smashed a reply for the visitors after coming off the bench but Osula confirmed Newcastle’s superiority with his second goal.

In Wednesday’s late match, Gabriel Martinelli returned Eze’s favour as he set up the 60 million pounds signing to score in the eighth minute. Eze created a stoppage-time equaliser for Martinelli in the Premier League match against City on Sunday.

Arsenal were rarely in top gear and needed a late goal by Leandro Trossard to wrap it up.

Earlier, Joao Palhinha scored with an acrobatic overhead kick to give Tottenham an early breakthrough at home to Doncaster and the hosts were in cruise control after a Jay McGrath own goal. Brennan Johnson got on the scoresheet for the London club in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Foden proved to be City’s key man with a goal and assist as they beat Huddersfield.

Erling Haaland was among those given the night off as Pep Guardiola made nine changes.

Foden has shown glimpses of a return to his best form for City and he gave them an early lead with a clinical finish after exchanging passes with Divine Mukasa. He then set up Savinho in the 74th minute to wrap up the tie.

The Norwegian’s lethal finishing was missed as City had to wait until 15 minutes from time to make the tie safe when Savinho blasted in Foden’s pass from a narrow angle.

The draw for the last-16 included three Welsh clubs for the first time and two of them meet, with Hollywood-backed Wrexham at home against Cardiff.

