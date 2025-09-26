E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Pak-US ties strengthening over time, says Tessori

Dawn Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:17am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Pakistan-US bilateral relations have spanned several decades and are strengthening with the passage of time.

He noted that American investment has been playing a vital role in alleviating poverty in the region and said that the role of US President Donald Trump during the recent Pakistan-India conflict was commendable.

He expressed these views while meeting US Charge d’Affaires ad interim Natalie Ashton Baker at the Governor House. US Consul Gen­eral Charles Goodman and other officials were also present. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral ties, investment, trade and other matters of mutual importance.

The governor briefed Ms Baker about his initiatives, which she praised as appreciable steps. She said that the US wished to see Pakistan prosperous and developed.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

