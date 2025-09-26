E-Paper | September 26, 2025

PHC seeks report on Swat tourist tragedy

APP Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:18am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Thursday ordered the chief secretary to submit a report on actions taken against officials responsible for the Swat tragedy, in which 12 tourists from Punjab lost their lives.

During a hearing on a petition concerning the incident, Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah questioned the chief secretary about steps taken against those found negligent.

The chief secretary informed the court that the responsible individuals had been identified in a provincial inspection team report and that the report would be presented soon.

The chief justice expressed concern that the government had not yet acted on the report. A representative from the inspection team stated that a charge-sheet had been prepared and delivered to those accountable.

The court has given a seven-day deadline to submit the report.

The chief justice emphasised the seriousness of the incident, noting that 12 lives were lost and that the responsible institutions and officials had been clearly identified.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

