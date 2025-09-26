Man arrested for running illegal currency business

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested a man allegedly involved in hundi-hawala and running illegal currency exchange business in the provincial capital, FIA said.

An official statement issued by the agency said that the agency’s commercial banking circle carried out a raid in the provincial capital and arrested Shah Sawar.

It said that the agency also recovered Rs41 million from the accused, adding that the amount was confiscated after the accused failed to justify the amount in his possession.

The statement said that a case lodged against the accused under the relevant sections of the law, adding that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused person’s accomplices.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025