E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Policeman martyred in Bannu attack

Our Correspondent Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:18am

LAKKI MARWAT: A police constable embraced martyrdom in a gun attack in the Domel Bazaar of Bannu district on Thursday.

Officials said that unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire on constable Qudoos Khan and his companion at Bacha Khan Chowk when they were going on a motorcycle.

They said Qudoos lost his life in the attack while his companion tried to return fire but the pistol reportedly malfunctioned. “The assailants fled the place after the attack,” they said.

A large police contingent immediately reached the area and launched a search in the Kamchashmi area for the assailants. “Elders and youths from the Tauskhel clan also came out of their houses to assist police to track down the attackers,” they said.

Meanwhile, body of the martyred policeman was taken to the police lines where RPO Sajjad Khan, DPO Saleem Abbas Kulachi, army officials, area elders, relatives and people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayer.

Police and military authorities laid floral wreaths on his coffin while a police contingent presented a salute to their fallen colleague. The RPO said on the occasion that the perpetrators behind the attack would be brought to justice soon.

Separately, police arrested a suspect after he detonated a hand grenade when villagers chased him in the Mangtara area of Lakki Marwat on Thursday.

Police said that local residents spotted a suspect and tried to capture him. “When they surrounded the man, he hurled a hand grenade which exploded with a big bang,” they maintained.

They said that luckily, the villagers remained unhurt in the attack. They got hold of the suspect and informed the area police. “A police party immediately reached the area and arrested the suspect identified as Waheedur Rehman,” they said.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

THE new World Bank report, Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity, is a sobering reminder that Pakistan’s current...
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...