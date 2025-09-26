Policeman martyred in Bannu attack

LAKKI MARWAT: A police constable embraced martyrdom in a gun attack in the Domel Bazaar of Bannu district on Thursday.

Officials said that unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire on constable Qudoos Khan and his companion at Bacha Khan Chowk when they were going on a motorcycle.

They said Qudoos lost his life in the attack while his companion tried to return fire but the pistol reportedly malfunctioned. “The assailants fled the place after the attack,” they said.

A large police contingent immediately reached the area and launched a search in the Kamchashmi area for the assailants. “Elders and youths from the Tauskhel clan also came out of their houses to assist police to track down the attackers,” they said.

Meanwhile, body of the martyred policeman was taken to the police lines where RPO Sajjad Khan, DPO Saleem Abbas Kulachi, army officials, area elders, relatives and people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayer.

Police and military authorities laid floral wreaths on his coffin while a police contingent presented a salute to their fallen colleague. The RPO said on the occasion that the perpetrators behind the attack would be brought to justice soon.

Separately, police arrested a suspect after he detonated a hand grenade when villagers chased him in the Mangtara area of Lakki Marwat on Thursday.

Police said that local residents spotted a suspect and tried to capture him. “When they surrounded the man, he hurled a hand grenade which exploded with a big bang,” they maintained.

They said that luckily, the villagers remained unhurt in the attack. They got hold of the suspect and informed the area police. “A police party immediately reached the area and arrested the suspect identified as Waheedur Rehman,” they said.

