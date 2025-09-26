E-Paper | September 26, 2025

College students protest suspension of degree programmes

Our Correspondent Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:18am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The students staged a protest sit-in on the Indus Highway against the suspension of the BS/AD (Bachelor of Studies/Associate Degree) programme at the Government Degree College Prowa on Thursday.

The demonstration led to severe traffic congestion, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

According to eyewitnesses, dozens of students carrying banners and placards blocked the busy highway, chanting slogans and demanding the immediate restoration of the degree programme.

“Suspending the BS/AD programme is nothing short of playing with our future,” said one protester, urging authorities to reverse the decision immediately.

The protest caused long queues of vehicles on both sides of the Indus Highway, forcing many travelers to take alternative routes. Local residents also voiced frustration over the disruption, with several complaining about delays in reaching workplaces, schools, and hospitals.

The college students insisted that the sudden suspension of the programme has left them with no viable academic alternatives in the region.

“We have already invested time and resources in pursuing these degrees. Now, without proper justification, the programme is being taken away,” another student said.

The demonstrators warned that if their demands were not met, they would expand the protest movement and intensify their campaign across the district. The officials from the district administration and the higher education department could not be immediately reached for comments.

FOREST FIRE: The rescue 1122 teams on Thursday successfully controlled a massive fire that broke out in the forest of Qais mountain range near Darazinda.

According to rescue 1122 spokesman, emergency call was received regarding the forest fire, after which teams promptly responded and launched an extensive operation.

The rescue personnel worked tirelessly day and night, and after a continuous 34-hour effort, the blaze was brought under complete control.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported during the operation.

The rescue 1122 reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property of citizens, stating that its teams remain on high alert to respond to any emergency.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

THE new World Bank report, Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity, is a sobering reminder that Pakistan’s current...
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...