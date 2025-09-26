College students protest suspension of degree programmes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The students staged a protest sit-in on the Indus Highway against the suspension of the BS/AD (Bachelor of Studies/Associate Degree) programme at the Government Degree College Prowa on Thursday.

The demonstration led to severe traffic congestion, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

According to eyewitnesses, dozens of students carrying banners and placards blocked the busy highway, chanting slogans and demanding the immediate restoration of the degree programme.

“Suspending the BS/AD programme is nothing short of playing with our future,” said one protester, urging authorities to reverse the decision immediately.

The protest caused long queues of vehicles on both sides of the Indus Highway, forcing many travelers to take alternative routes. Local residents also voiced frustration over the disruption, with several complaining about delays in reaching workplaces, schools, and hospitals.

The college students insisted that the sudden suspension of the programme has left them with no viable academic alternatives in the region.

“We have already invested time and resources in pursuing these degrees. Now, without proper justification, the programme is being taken away,” another student said.

The demonstrators warned that if their demands were not met, they would expand the protest movement and intensify their campaign across the district. The officials from the district administration and the higher education department could not be immediately reached for comments.

FOREST FIRE: The rescue 1122 teams on Thursday successfully controlled a massive fire that broke out in the forest of Qais mountain range near Darazinda.

According to rescue 1122 spokesman, emergency call was received regarding the forest fire, after which teams promptly responded and launched an extensive operation.

The rescue personnel worked tirelessly day and night, and after a continuous 34-hour effort, the blaze was brought under complete control.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported during the operation.

The rescue 1122 reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property of citizens, stating that its teams remain on high alert to respond to any emergency.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025