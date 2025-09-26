E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Mohmand jirga discusses action against extortionists

A Correspondent Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:18am

MOHMAND: A jirga here on Thursday discussed targeted operations against extortionists in the marble sector and ways to ensure peace and security in the region.

The meeting was held at the District Headquarters Ghalanai Jirga Hall here, with participants including Brigadier Manzar Hussain of 114 Brigade, deputy commissioner Mohammad Yasir Hassan, Mohmand Rifles Commandant Colonel Asim Mahmood, district police officer Ikramullah Khan, local elders and mine owners.

Brigadier Hussain said following military operations in Bajaur, terrorists had gone into Mohmand’s mountains.

Officials said many terrorists were neutralised in the crackdown but extortion demands were still made to some marble contractors.

They said marble mine contractors were advised to remove their machinery and workers from conflict areas.

The elders pledged full support to the security forces for the elimination of criminals.

They emphasised that operations should focus on the eradication of terrorists to the benefit of civilians.

The elders said the residents were committed to standing with the army to maintain law and order in the region.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

