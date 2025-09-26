E-Paper | September 26, 2025

TikTokers, influencers warned against ‘spreading obscenity’

Our Correspondent Published September 26, 2025

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have warned social media influencers and TikTokers against organising night musical shows in Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan Valley.

“Our crackdown against harassment, unethical content, and objectionable posts on social media is well underway and we have arrested many TikTokers in recent weeks.

If male and female TikTokers and influencers group attempt to hold such a programme to spread obscenity, we will deal it with an iron hand,” DPO Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told reporters on Thursday.

He said a group of social media influencers and TikTokers had invited youngsters through video blogs to attend a three-day Naran event, including a night musical show, allegedly aimed at promoting vulgarity and obscenity in the peaceful valley.

“This valley is rich in indigenous culture and traditions, and the locals will never tolerate such vulgarity or the mixing of strangers, male and female, under the guise of a musical night. These influencers even announced special discounts for female participants,” Mr Gandapur said.

The DPO added that the police would not allow a handful of people to destroy the valley’s peaceful environment.

“I have directed the deputy superintendent of police Balakot and SHOs of Kaghan and Paras police stations to take strict legal action against these social media bloggers and ensure no such musical night takes place,” he said.

Mr Gandapur clarified that neither the district administration nor the police had issued any no-objection certificate (NOC) for such an event.

He also thanked members of the local and business communities who approached him to seek clarification regarding the planned programme.

Meanwhile, the DPO also imposed a ban on the use of mobile phones by traffic wardens during duty hours.

“Anyone found using a cell phone during duty will face strict legal action,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

