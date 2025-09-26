E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Former minister acquitted in terrorism case

Published September 26, 2025

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court here has acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Kamran Khan Bangash in a case accusing him of firing gunshots on police and sheltering absconding former federal minister Murad Saeed.

The judge, Asadullah, ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case against Kamran Bangash and the evidence on record didn’t connect him with the commission of the offence.

The FIR of the occurrence was registered on Oct 20, 2023, at Chamkani police station under different provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-Terrorism Act. A big contingent of police had raided the residence and hujra of Mr Bangash and had taken him into custody.

The police alleged that they had information about presence of an absconder, Murad Saeed, at the said place. It was alleged that when the raiding team visited the hujra of Mr Bangash, some armed men also fired at them resulting in injuries to two cops named Rashid and Kaleem.

Mr Bangash was subsequently granted bail by an ATC on Oct 30, 2023.

Barrister Sarwar Muzaffar Shah and Ali Zaman appeared for the defence and stated that the CCTV footage of the police raid didn’t show any attack on police personnel.

They claimed that neither police recovered any weapon from his possession nor there was any evidence or marks of fired bullet available on record.

They argued that the case was politically motivated aimed at victimising Mr Bangash.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

