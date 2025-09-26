Over 470 vaccinators get motorbikes

PESHAWAR: Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has distributed 471 motorbikes among EPI technicians to strengthen immunisation services in merged districts of the province.

They were given the motorbikes at a ceremony held here on Thursday in Directorate General Health Services. The adviser to chief minister on health, Ihtisham Ali, was chief guest on the occasion.

The director general health services, Dr Shahid Younis, provincial director of EPI, Dr Asghar Khan and other officials of health department also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Ihtisham Ali said the step of equipping EPI technicians with motorbikes was necessary as it would increase the outreach of health department for flung areas of the province.

Those EPI technicians, who have been provided with motorbikes, are working under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP). “Apart from providing motorbikes to vaccinators, health department will also provide fuel to them for increasing their mobility,” said the health adviser.

Later while talking to journalists, he said that all necessary medicines were dispatched to flood-affected areas to prevent outbreak of diseases, mostly vector-borne ailments.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025