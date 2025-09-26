India warned of swift, meaningful response in case of mischief

LAHORE: Former chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee retired Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat has warned India of a swift, unexpected and meaningful response if it indulges in any violence or mischief against Pakistan.

“If any violence or mischief is planned or executed against Pakistan from the sea, the onus of what happens thereafter squarely rests on Bharat’s shoulders. Let there be no ambiguity; Pakistan’s response will be swift, unexpected and meaningful.”

He was speaking at the second conference organised by at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore, by Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCE) on “Shifting Tides Revisited: Strategic Realignments in the Indian Ocean Region – One Year On”, says a press release issued by the Director General Public Relations (Navy) here on Thursday.

It says the moot focused on the evolving strategic landscape of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) amid intensifying great-power rivalry, the growing impact of emerging technologies and Pakistan’s adaptive strategies.

Former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar spoke on the evolving maritime challenges of the Indian Ocean and emphasized the importance of diplomatic foresight, regional cooperation and multilateral engagement.

Earlier, MCE President and Commandant PNWC Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmad Azmie, in his opening remarks, highlighted the strategic significance of the IOR and the challenges arising from international disputes.

Other eminent speakers included Advisor NCA and former DG SPD Lt Gen retired Khalid Ahmed Kidwai; former Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry; retired Vice Admiral Khan Hasham Bin Saddique; President National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) retired Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed; President Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad, retired Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed; Director External Linkages QAU Prof Dr Salma Malik; retired Rear Admiral Syed Faisal Ali Shah; and Executive Director Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) retired Brig Dr Naeem Salik .

The conference was attended by leading diplomats, defence officials, members of the media, scholars and a large number of university students.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025