LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday transferred Bahawalpur Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Nasir Shahzad and posted him as Rajanpur political assistant against a vacant post.

The notification regarding transfer/ posting of Usman Ghani, deputy secretary, Board of Revenue, Punjab, as Rajanpur political assistant was withd-rawn.

Bahawalpur Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Tayyab has been assigned the additional charge of the the ADC (Finance and Planning), Bahawalpur, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025