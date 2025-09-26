OKARA: Two alleged dacoits were killed in an encounter with the Crime Control Department.

According to details, on Wednesday night during a routine patrol, a CCD team received information that four men had snatched a motorcycle from resident Azeem near Chak Mor and were heading toward Chak 12/1L.

Police claimed that the dacoits started firing on the team near Chak 12/1L, which was retaliated. The police said that when the guns went silent, the team found two of the suspected dacoits dead, while their other two accomplices had managed to escape. Police claimed the men were killed by the bullets of their accomplices.

The police identified the deceased as Shan alias Shani, a resident of Noor Shah of Sahiwal district, and Kashif alias Kashi, a resident of Chiplipur. The police claimed that both men were found involved in dozens of heinous offences, including dacoity and robbery.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025