E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Encounter

A Correspondent Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:17am

OKARA: Two alleged dacoits were killed in an encounter with the Crime Control Department.

According to details, on Wednesday night during a routine patrol, a CCD team received information that four men had snatched a motorcycle from resident Azeem near Chak Mor and were heading toward Chak 12/1L.

Police claimed that the dacoits started firing on the team near Chak 12/1L, which was retaliated. The police said that when the guns went silent, the team found two of the suspected dacoits dead, while their other two accomplices had managed to escape. Police claimed the men were killed by the bullets of their accomplices.

The police identified the deceased as Shan alias Shani, a resident of Noor Shah of Sahiwal district, and Kashif alias Kashi, a resident of Chiplipur. The police claimed that both men were found involved in dozens of heinous offences, including dacoity and robbery.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

THE new World Bank report, Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity, is a sobering reminder that Pakistan’s current...
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...