Mepco staffer held for abbetting power theft

BAHAWALPUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team, during a raid in Sammasatta city, claimed to have arrested Asghar, a Mepco employee, on charges of illegally supplying electricity to neighbours and relatives through a concealed power network. His accomplice managed to flee the scene.

According to FIA Bahawalpur sources, the two Mepco employees were also involved in the illegal installation of meters using company material unlawfully. Acting on a tip-off, the FIA team conducted the raid and recovered several Mepco meters and related material. The arrested man has been lodged in the FIA lock-up, and raids are underway to arrest his fleeing accomplice.

ENCOUNTER: The Crime Control Department (CCD) officials claimed on Thursday to have killed a dacoit and arrested another in an injured condition following two ‘encounters’ in Khanewal and Bahawalpur, respectively.

The CCD Multan region claimed to have killed a dangerous dacoit identified as Majid, a resident of Aaloowali in Muzaffargarh district, near 147-Mor Bara, Khanewal.

According to Multan Region PRO Asad Abbas, a CCD team near 143-Mor Bara spotted three men on a motorcycle. When signalled to stop, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police vehicle. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Majid was injured and later succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

A police constable, Waqar Akram, wearing a bullet-proof jacket, narrowly escaped injury.

Rescue 1122 confirmed the death, and the body was shifted to a hospital. Maajid’s two accomplices managed to flee toward village 153/10-R.

Police recovered a 30-bore pistol from the deceased, who was reportedly involved in over 100 cases of dacoity, robbery and car lifting.

In Bahawalpur, the CCD claimed to have arrested a robber identified as Muhammad Azhar in an injured condition during an encounter within the limits of Baghdadul Jadid police station.

CCD officials said two suspects on a motorcycle in the canal area were challenged to surrender but allegedly opened fire. The police retaliated, injuring and overpowering Muhammad Azhar, while his accomplice escaped. Azhar, who was shifted to the hospital, is allegedly involved in over 15 criminal cases.

LIFE TERM: An additional district and sessions judge in Multan handed down life imprisonment and a fine of Rs500,000 to suspect Ghulam Mujtiba for the murder of one Umar Daraz.

According to the prosecution, the convict murdered Daraz with a knife in 2024 due to enmity, in Mauza Naiwalai within the limits of Makhdum Rashid police station. The court ordered that the fine be paid to the deceased’s family or, in default of payment, the convict serve a further six months imprisonment.

WHEAT: A joint team of the food department and district administration in Lodhran district on Thursday claimed to have seized 1,000 bags of wheat, totalling 25,000 maunds and valued at Rs7.5 million, during a raid on a godown in Gailiwal.

The team took action against the owner, Ibrahim, and sent the seized wheat to a flour mill for grinding.

The flour will be sold to local consumers at the government-fixed price.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025