46 TMQ activists booked for blocking road in mosque land row

TOBA TEK SINGH: Jhang Bazaar police on Thursday booked 46 activists of Tehreek-i-Minhajul Quran (TMQ) for allegedly blocking Jhang Road.

The protest was staged against an alleged attempt by an MPA and his accomplices to occupy the land of Jamia Mosque Noori in Gulfishan Colony, which is run by the TMQ. The alleged assailants reportedly attacked and injured several persons during the incident.

Police Inspector Syed Attiqur Rehman registered the first information report (FIR) under sections 341, 290, 291, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The FIR claims that Mian Kashif Hussain, 15 identified, and 30 unidentified accomplices disrupted traffic by blocking both sides of Jhang Road at Gulfishan Colony Chowk.

No arrests have been reported so far.

KILLS DAUGHTER: A man axed to death his teenage daughter and injured his son critically in Ameerwala locality of Jhang on Thursday.

Massan police reported that a quarrel in the family started over a monetary issue and Sultan Ahmad attacked his daughter Kishwar (14) and Muzammal (18) with an axe.

Kishwar and Muzammal were critically injured in the attack. The girl died on the spot while the boy was shifted to DHQ hospital. Police have arrested the suspect.

THREE DIE ON ROAD: Three members of a family died on Thursday after

their car rammed into a truck on the M-4 motorway near Rashidabad, Khanewal district.

Rescue 1122 and Motorway Police said the family was travelling from Azad Kashmir to Karachi.

The accident occurred when the car driver allegedly fell asleep. The deceased were identified as Asim Aziz (30), his mother Azizan Begum (60), and wife Hina Asim (25).

In another incident, a man died and five others injured when a mini-truck that was transporting horses overturned and fell into a drain near Allahwala Mor on a link road at Kamalia.

Rescue 1122 report said 10 employees of the horse club of the shrine of Qutbia Ibrar Shah were bringing back horses from the annual festival of shrine of Baba Musafar Shah to Sindhillanwali.

Their truck fell into the drain. As a result one of them, Afzal Nawaz (40), died instantly while Saleem (36), Bashir (55), Alamsher (42), Akmal (20) and Ahmad Sher (35) were injured.

The injured were shifted to Kamalia THQ Hospital.

CCD: The Faisalabad Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed on Thursday to have killed a robber in an alleged encounter.

A CCD spokesperson stated that a party was chasing five robbers who were reportedly looting citizens after setting up a roadblock near Awan Wali Pulli on Makkuana Road in the Saddar police station area of Faisalabad.

A 20-minute crossfire reportedly ensued between the police and the outlaws. After the firing stopped, the police found one suspect injured on the ground, while the others had escaped.

He was shifted to Allied Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as Farooq Jujj, a proclaimed offender wanted in 32 cases, including murder and dacoity, in the Saddar and Jaranwala police stations.

ARRESTED: Mian Channu Saddar police in Khanewal arrested on Thursday a man on blasphemy charges.

Complainant Umar stated in his FIR registered under sections 295A and 298A that suspect ‘A’ used derogatory remarks on his Facebook post against the companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), hurting religious sentiments of the people.

Police immediately arrested him and shifted him to jail under strict security.

