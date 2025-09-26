IHC directs NCCIA to finalise service rules by January

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to finalise its service rules for regularisation of employees by January, warning that failure to do so would result in the agency’s director general being summoned in person.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, while hearing the matter, expressed displeasure over the repeated delays and remarked that if the agency could not frame rules, “what was the need to establish it in the first place?” He observed that all other institutions had devised rules under which their employees were serving, whereas NCCIA had failed to complete the process despite several opportunities.

The judge pointed out that a hearing was held three months ago, but no progress had been made. “For the last seven months, we have been hearing the same story. Give us a clear timeline,” Justice Kayani said, adding that competent officers in the IHC could draft proper rules “in one night” if required.

Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghuman sought more time, arguing that the matter was under process. However, the court rejected the request, stressing that it was the institution’s responsibility to complete its rules on time.

NCCIA’s Assistant Director Sheikh Amir also appeared before the court.

The bench directed the agency to expedite the process and adjourned further hearing till January 13.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025