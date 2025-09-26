Two suspects injured in ‘encounter’ with police

ISLAMABAD: Two more suspects were shot and injured during an encounter in the capital, while two others managed to escape from the scene, Dawn has learnt.

The incident took place in Gulberg Green, and a case has been registered at Kirpa police station under Sections 324, 353, and 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with Sections 13 and 20 of the Arms Ordinance.

According to the police, a five-member police team was present in the area of Gulberg Green in connection with the investigation of a robbery committed near Kak Bridge on the Expressway on August 31.

The gunmen shot Yousaf when he resisted, leaving him with a bullet injury in his leg.

In response, the police team set up a picket at University Road inside the society, where four suspects riding a motorcycle appeared.

On suspicion, the police signaled them to stop. However, instead of stopping, they opened fire on the police, the police said.

Later, during a search of the area, two suspects were found lying injured by the firing of their accomplices at a short distance. The police also recovered two 30-bore pistols from the injured suspects.

The injured were later shifted to a hospital for medical assistance.

