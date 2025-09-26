Three killed in separate incidents in Attock

TAXILA: Three people, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents in different parts of Attock on Thursday, police sources said.

In the first incident, a woman was shot dead by her husband in Bhoi Gaar village, within the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal Police Station, after he allegedly stormed into her family home.

According to police, the accused opened fire on his estranged wife, leaving her critically injured. She later succumbed to her injuries.

In another case, a man was gunned down over an old enmity in Dheri Mulluh, also within the jurisdiction of the same police station.

Police sources said that Nawaz was on his way home when an unidentified assailant shot him dead.

Separately, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding pickup on GT Road near Attock.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025