Asia Cup: Bangladesh firmly on top against Pakistan as Taskin sends back Shaheen

Pakistan hoping for late flourish after Bangladesh choke runs with wickets at regular intervals

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Pakistan will be batting first after losing the toss in a virtual semi-final against Bangladesh in their men’s Asia Cup Super Four fixture at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The winner will book a place in the final against India.

Live Coverage begins (Refresh for updates):

Over 16 — Pakistan - 88-6

Muztafizur returns.

15.6: Haris laps Muztafizur for six! and Pakistan are nearly at six an over as the 16th over ends.

The Peshawar-born batter is fighting a lone battle here.

Over 15 — Pakistan - 83-6

Haris smacks Rishad for four!

Haris welcomes Rishad back with a boundary, but Pakistan add only three runs other than that in the 15th, with the run-rate languishing below seven.

Over 14 — Pakistan - 75-6

13.1: A slower one by Taskin is smashed by Shaheen into the mid-wicket stands!

13.3: Shaheen hit a full-toss straight-up, and the Bangladeshi skipper takes the catch himself.

13.6: Yet another dropped catch by Bangladesh! Wonder what the situation would be if they actually held their catches?!

Nawaz gets off the mark with a boundary thanks to that horrendous fielding effort!

After being gifted two lives, Shaheen goes for another big one, but this time Bangladesh captain Jaker Ali takes the catch as Pakistan go deeper in trouble.

Over 13 — Pakistan - 65-5

12.1: Haris faces Tanzim. Drives him for a single through the covers.

12.3: Shaheen finally connects and the ball soars into the second tier!

That’s a 95m hit as calls of shooottt! go around in the newsroom!

10 off the over as Shaheen makes it worth the price of admission.

Shaheen delivers the first six of Pakistan’s innings before flashing blindly against Tanzim and scampering through for a single.

Over 12 — Pakistan - 55-5

11.1: Rishad bowls to Shaheen, and the pinch-hitter gets dropped!

11.2: Shaheen survives a lbw scare as the review shows the ball was hitting the stumps, but the umpire’s call saves him.

11.3: Yet another chance as Shaheen is dropped at long-on, the left-arm pacer is in a hurry to head back to the dressing room!

Shaheen gifted with a couple of reprieves as Rishad returns. Pakistan would need a couple more, probably if they are to pose some sort of a challenge to Bangladesh.

Over 11 — Pakistan - 51-5

The Fizz is back into the attack!

And he strikes as the Pakistani skipper nicked one that came in by a whisker after pitching. Salman is gone after a successful Bangladesh review!

Shaheen is into the attack! But here he is with the bat at six down!

Mid-innings analysis by Umaid Wasim: Pakistan need to play out of their skins in the last 10 overs. The batters have succumbed to pressure, none of them able to apply themselves and play accordingly. Need Salman and Haris to stick together and take the team to a competitive total.

Over 10 — Pakistan - 46-4

Mahedi returns.

9.3: Welcome boundary for Pakistan! Haris tickles the loose delivery down the leg for a boundary!

A paltry score at the halfway stage on a wicket that tends to cause problems to batters who go after it, Pakistan are only chasing the game from this point.

Bangladesh’s Saif Hassan takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Hussain Talat during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. — AFP

Over 9 — Pakistan - 37-4

8.1: Hussain departs as Rashid gets another wicket!

Rishad keeps Pakistan guessing with his deceptive bowling, send back Hussain Talat, thanks to another casual stroke and concedes only four runs.

Over 8 — Pakistan - 33-3

The slingy Tanzim bowls to Pakistan’s player of the match from the Sri Lanka encounter, Hussain Talat.

Tanzim comes back and keeps Salman and Hussain quiet as the duo manage only four runs together.

Overheard in the newsroom: Ye Tigers kon hai?

Over 7 — Pakistan - 29-3

6.3: Fakhar is gone! picked the long-off fielder to perfection!

Pakistan in absolute shambles by the end of the seventh after Fakhar falls to Rishad’s leg-spin, picking the fielder at long-off perfectly.

Over 6 — Pakistan - 27-2

Muztafizur Rahman is into the attack, the left-arm slingy pacer can trouble Pakistan further as they look to rebuild.

5.5: The skipper gives the charge and hits it beautifully over the cover fielder for four!

Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha (R) and his teammate Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. — AFP

The man under fire, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha finally finds the rare boundary for Pakistan to cap an otherwise horrific powerplay.

Over 5 — Pakistan - 19-2

Tanzim Hasan Saqib is into the attack for the Tigers.

Six off the over after Fakhar got yet another boundary down to fine leg

Tanzim Hasan Sakib comes into the attack and carries on the momentum for Bangladesh as Pakistan try to find a way out from a poor start.

Over 4 — Pakistan - 15-2

Mahedi returns after a successful first over.

3.6: The skipper Salman Ali Agha ends the over with a statement of intent! The ball goes over the mid-off fielder for four.

Mahedi bowled another tidy over only for Salman to break the shackles on the last ball, lifting him for a welcome boundary on the last ball.

Over 3 — Pakistan - 9-2

Taskin returns as the decibels in the stadium go up.

2.5: Fakhar gives Taskin the charge and gets a lucky boundary off an edge!

Taskin showing Bangladesh what they were missing last night. A superb first over backed up by another good one. He was unlucky when Fakhar’s bottom edge raced to the fence The pressure is on Pakistan.

Over 2 — Pakistan - 5-2

Mahedi Hasan is into the attack.

1.4: Saim hits the ball straight to mid on, and he has gotten his fourth duck in this Asia Cup.

Bangladesh’s Mahedi Hasan (C) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan’s Saim Ayub during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. — AFP

Bangladesh set the trap, and Saim happily falls into it. Mahedi and co are on top in Dubai, and Pakistan are reeling.

Over 1 — Pakistan - 4-1

Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan out in the middle; Taskin Ahmed, who sat out Wednesday’s game against India to open the bowling

0.3: Sahibzada smacks that off the back foot for the first boundary of the innings!

0.4: And the right-handed opener is gone!

An in-form Sahibzada becomes the prey of his own confidence. Going after a full one but hitting it too casually to elude the fielder at point. Not a good start for Pakistan.

Anthems

The Bangladeshi anthem is being played first.

The Pakistani anthem follows.

The fans are showing up for the all-important encounter of the men’s Asia Cup.

A Pakistan fan arrives to watch the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. — AFP

Teams

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (captain), Rishad Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Saqib, Taskin Ahmed, and Muztafizur Rahman.

The regional tournament, played this time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the Twenty20 format, started in 1984, and this is its 17th edition.

So far, Pakistan have won three of its five matches in the tournament while Bangladesh have come out as the winner in four of its five fixtures.

If Pakistan advances to the final, they will be facing India, against whom the team has failed to secure a victory in the tournament so far.

But losses have seemingly been able to do little to dent the team’s confidence.

Earlier this week, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi declared that the Green Shirts would reach the Asia Cup final and could beat India if the arch-rivals clashed again.