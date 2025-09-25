India skipper Suryakumar in hot water as ICC orders probe into remarks after Asia Cup win over Pakistan: report

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav is facing controversy after the International Cricket Council (ICC) acknowledged remarks he made following India’s Asia Cup group-stage victory over Pakistan on September 14, saying that it is reviewing a complaint lodged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and may proceed with a formal hearing, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

The move comes after the PCB lodged an official complaint with the ICC against Yadav for dedicating its September 14 win over Pakistan to “the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack”.

At least 24 people had been killed in the April attack, which led to a brief military escalation between India and Pakistan, as New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the attack without evidence.

The ICC confirmed that it is reviewing a complaint filed by the PCB, and a formal hearing may be initiated, as per Hindustan Times.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony after the match, Yadav had said that he wanted to “dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery”.

“Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile.”

The PCB alleged that Suryakumar’s comments were “political”.

Citing a Dainik Jagran report, Hindustan Times reported that match referee Richie Richardson sent an email to the Indian team management in which he acknowledged receiving two official reports from the PCB regarding Suryakumar’s post-match presentation speech and press conference remarks.

Moreover, according to ESPNcricinfo, the captains did not shake hands at the toss, the players did not greet each other after the match, and “handshakegate” has continued to be a subject of talk and debate at the Asia Cup ever since.

In a subsequent rematch between the two countries on Sunday, India secured a six-wicket win, chasing down the 172-run target with ease in Dubai. However, Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan has said his team is confident that it would face “India again in the final” of the men’s Asia Cup. The opener made the remark while speaking at a pre-match press conference on Monday, before Pakistan’s clash with Sri Lanka a day later.