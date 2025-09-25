From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Ties with BD

UNITED NATIONS: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Mr. Abu Sayeed Chowdhury had a 30-minute meeting with Pakistan’s Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Aziz Ahmed here today [Sept 24]. This was the first high-level contact between the two countries since the assumption of power by President Khondakar Moshtaq Ahmed… . It is understood that Mr … Chowdhury expressed the keen desire of the Bangladesh Government to have normal relations with Pakistan and Mr. Aziz Ahmed fully reciprocated the sentiments on behalf of his Government.

[Meanwhile, in a separate report from the UN,] Afghanistan today [Sept 24] again raised the issue of rights of Pashtuns and Baluchis in the speech by Deputy Foreign Minister Waheed Abdullah in the General Assembly. Knowledgeable diplomats here regarded the reference as low-keyed, but nevertheless amounting to gross interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs. They said Afghanistan, which is under dictatorial rule … could hardly speak for others. Commenting on the relations of Afghanistan with other nations, Mr Abdullah said that the only country with which it regrettably had not been able to establish friendly relations was Pakistan. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025