Lightning in Thar

From the Newspaper Published September 25, 2025

WHILE monsoon rains bring hope and life in Thar, they also become the cause of many tragedies, taking a huge toll on local agriculture and infrastructure. The greatest of such threats is caused by frequent lightning strikes that claim precious human lives every year and cause rather significant losses to livestock.

Reports suggest that over the last five years, more than 105 people and 3,102 animals have died due to lightning in the region. This year was not too different in terms of human tragedies and economic setbacks.

Lightning is a natural phenomenon caused by electrical discharges in thunderclouds. When rain clouds collide, they generate electrical energy, which is then discharged in the form of lightning. If this energy strikes the ground, it can cause fatal damage among humans and animals. Thar’s desert terrain, where people and livestock spend most of their time outdoors, makes the region especially vulnerable to lightning strikes. The lack of trees, and geological composition of the region add to the risk.

According to experts, certain precau- tionary measures can help reduce the damage. For instance, people should avoid staying in the open, and, instead, should take cover even if it is under a large tree during thunderstorms.

In case there is nothing close by, people should sit down low to the ground. It is government’s responsibility to initiate awareness campaigns in rural communities to promote such practices. Besides, the government should explore technological solutions, such as earth rods.

Furthermore, functional emergency response systems, protective protocols for schools and healthcare centres, and long-term disaster management plans must always be in place to mitigate the growing impact of natural calamities.

Ali Nawaz Rahimoo
Umerkot

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

