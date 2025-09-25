TOOLS OF HYPOCRISY: The so-called established international laws, crafted by the West, are nothing but tools of hypocrisy that are meant to bring people to the negotiating table only for them to be betrayed and destroyed. In Qatar, the Hamas delegation was treacherously targeted by the Zionists even though they had been invited for peace talks. This incident exposes the malicious nature of the West-led global order. Such unbridled and ruthless actions represent one of the worst violations of international law.

Shuhab Hyder

Kashmore

HOLIDAYS IN SINDH: In addition to summer and winter vacations, schools and colleges in Sindh are closed on a number of occasions. Due to too many holidays, students are deprived of edu-cation days compared to their counterparts in other areas of Pakistan. In order to compensate the students for their missed days of education, the provincial government in Sindh should instruct all academic institutions to mark Saturdays as functional days. In this way, students and parents would be compensated for the extra holidays and loss of educational and extra-curricular activities, essentials that students missed.

Vijay Kumar Talreja

Karachi

INTERNET BLACKOUT: While the rest of the world is advancing towards newer technologies, automation and artificial intelligence (AI), the people of Balochistan are struggling to have basic access to internet. Frequent and sudden blackouts affect online businesses, jobs, communication and, most importantly, education. As such, students are missing important deadlines. For example, the intermediate examinations were scheduled for September, but many students could not register in time due to internet outage. Cutting off the internet is not the solution to any problem. Instead, it further worsens existing challenges, including security issues, and deepens frustration among the people. The authorities concerned should ensure reliable internet services in Balochistan.

Maria Sajid Mirwani

Mashkay

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025