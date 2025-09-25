Court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem

LAHORE: The Lahore Drug Court on Wednesday ordered the arrest and production of TikToker Hakeem Shahzad in a case of illegal advertisements and selling unlicenced medicines.

Drug Court Chairman Naveed Rana issued the order after Shahzad failed to appear before the court, directing the police to arrest the accused and produce him on Oct 2.

The court also ordered legal proceedings against Shahzad’s son for submitting fake surety bonds of Rs200,000 against bail granted to him.

Counsel for the TikToker informed the court that the suspect was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. He requested the court to withdraw the arrest warrants.

However, the court turned down the request and directed the police to ensure arrest and production of the suspect following his non-bailable warrants.

On a complaint of a drug inspector, the TikToker was booked for publishing illegal advertisements and selling medicines without a valid licence.

The complaint said Shahzad illegally promoted medicines through his website and social media platforms. It alleged that the suspect had been misleading the youth through deceptive advertisements.

