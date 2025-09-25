E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Police hunt for ‘Elfy swindler’ after several ATM thefts

Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 08:31am

LAHORE: A swindler withdrew cash from the auto teller machines (ATMs) of various banks in several incidents in Green Town.

The incidents were reported at the branches of various banks where the suspect dodged the account holders by putting “Elfy” in the ATMs.

Sharing the modus operandi of the crime, a police official said the suspect blocked the slots of the ATMs by putting Elfy.

He said as a citizen tried to insert the debit card into the machine, he failed to get it done.

On finding the account holder making frequent failed attempts, the swindler entered the cabin and offered his services.

The suspect then suggested him to insert the Personal Identification Number (PIN) and tactfully exchanged a faulty ATM card with that of the citizen.

The swindler later made off with the original card of the citizen, visited another ATM machine where he withdrew the payments from his account.

The police official said the suspect repeated the same crime with several citizens at various branches of the banks on Haider Road and in many other areas of Green Town.

He said some police teams have been dispatched to inspect the security cameras of the banks and the safe city authority to trace the suspect.

Dumper crushes two bikers

A dumper driver was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly crushed to death two bikers in the jurisdiction of the Kot Lakhpat police here on Wednesday.

As per initial reports, the dumper driver, identified as Sanaullah, was spotted driving the dumper recklessly on the Ferozepur Road, risking the lives of motorists. Some motorists cautioned the suspect that the way he was driving the heavy may cost lives, but he ignored the warnings and continued to play havoc.

The reports suggested that the rashly-driven dumper crushed two motorcyclists to death, and he was overpowered by the people gathered there who handed him over to the police after thrashing him.

The police arrested the driver, seized the dumper and shifted the dead bodies to the city morgue for autopsy.

The Model Town division SP (operations) directed the police to lodge a criminal case against the driver and to take him to the court of law.

The bikers were later identified as Mubashar and Ahsan ul Haq.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

