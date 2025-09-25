E-Paper | September 25, 2025

37 more PU students penalised over ‘indiscipline’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 08:26am

LAHORE: The Punjab University administration has taken action against 37 more students for violating discipline and handed down various punishments.

According to PU spokesperson, the administration has imposed Rs20,000 fine each on Muhammad Ammad Akhtar from Department of Political Science, Mohammad Ammar Khan, Haji Zain Sarfraz, Atif Nawaz from University Law College, Muhammad Samiullah, Muhammad Farooq from Department of Social Work, Shoaib Amir Fakhri from Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre, Hunain Arif, Ansar Ali from Hailey College of Commerce, Muhammad Salar Ahmad Gondal, Hammad Ali, Samiullah, Shamraiz Mumtaz from Institute of Social & Cultural Studies, Zain Shoukat, Tayyab Ahmad, Anwar Kamal, Muhammad Anis from IER, Usman Ahmad from Institute of Engineering & Environmental Engineering, Ghazanfar Ali Rehan from Institute of Geology, Muhammad Hamid Raza from Department of Gender Studies and Ghulam Murtaza from Department of Sports Sciences & Physical Education.

He said the administration sentenced a probationary period of three months to students including Sadia Baloch, Maqsoom Abdullah, Abu Bakr Siddique, Miqdad Ali, Abdul Karim Ahsan, Muhammad Suleman from University Law College, Samiullah from Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Muhammad Irfan from Department of Economics, Muhammad Yar, Fida Muhammad from Hailey College of Commerce, Suleman Yar Khan from Department of Political Science, Inamullah, Muhammad Irfan from Institute of Social & Cultural Studies, Abdul Hayee from Department of Gender Studies and Jamil Ahmad from School of Chemistry.

He said the disciplinary committee acquitted Saifullah from the Department of Gender Studies, Muhammad Suleman from University Law College, Shahzad from Department of Social Work, Muhammad Wahab Khurshid from Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology and Muhammad Abrar from Department of Digital Media.

He said the administration withheld the result of Muhammad Farooq from the Department of Social Work. He said Muhammad Asrar from the Department of Philosophy has been declared persona non grata and his entry is strictly banned on the university premises.

The spokesperson said on the instructions of Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali, indiscriminate action will continue against students guilty of disciplinary violations while the disciplinary committee is working hard to evaluate cases purely on merit, and on priority.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...
Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...