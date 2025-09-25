37 more PU students penalised over ‘indiscipline’

LAHORE: The Punjab University administration has taken action against 37 more students for violating discipline and handed down various punishments.

According to PU spokesperson, the administration has imposed Rs20,000 fine each on Muhammad Ammad Akhtar from Department of Political Science, Mohammad Ammar Khan, Haji Zain Sarfraz, Atif Nawaz from University Law College, Muhammad Samiullah, Muhammad Farooq from Department of Social Work, Shoaib Amir Fakhri from Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre, Hunain Arif, Ansar Ali from Hailey College of Commerce, Muhammad Salar Ahmad Gondal, Hammad Ali, Samiullah, Shamraiz Mumtaz from Institute of Social & Cultural Studies, Zain Shoukat, Tayyab Ahmad, Anwar Kamal, Muhammad Anis from IER, Usman Ahmad from Institute of Engineering & Environmental Engineering, Ghazanfar Ali Rehan from Institute of Geology, Muhammad Hamid Raza from Department of Gender Studies and Ghulam Murtaza from Department of Sports Sciences & Physical Education.

He said the administration sentenced a probationary period of three months to students including Sadia Baloch, Maqsoom Abdullah, Abu Bakr Siddique, Miqdad Ali, Abdul Karim Ahsan, Muhammad Suleman from University Law College, Samiullah from Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Muhammad Irfan from Department of Economics, Muhammad Yar, Fida Muhammad from Hailey College of Commerce, Suleman Yar Khan from Department of Political Science, Inamullah, Muhammad Irfan from Institute of Social & Cultural Studies, Abdul Hayee from Department of Gender Studies and Jamil Ahmad from School of Chemistry.

He said the disciplinary committee acquitted Saifullah from the Department of Gender Studies, Muhammad Suleman from University Law College, Shahzad from Department of Social Work, Muhammad Wahab Khurshid from Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology and Muhammad Abrar from Department of Digital Media.

He said the administration withheld the result of Muhammad Farooq from the Department of Social Work. He said Muhammad Asrar from the Department of Philosophy has been declared persona non grata and his entry is strictly banned on the university premises.

The spokesperson said on the instructions of Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali, indiscriminate action will continue against students guilty of disciplinary violations while the disciplinary committee is working hard to evaluate cases purely on merit, and on priority.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025