PTI MPA challenges speaker’s power to suspend members

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging the amended Rule 210 of the Rules of Procedure of the Punjab Assembly 1997, arguing that it grants excessive and unconstitutional powers to the speaker to suspend elected members without due process.

In his petition filed through Advocate Azhar Siddique, the legislator contended that the amendment — introduced through a September 2024 notification — authorises the speaker to suspend a member “for such period as the speaker may consider appropriate,” including indefinite exclusion from assembly sittings and even denial of entry into the assembly premises.

He termed the amendment a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under various articles of the Constitution, which safeguard the independence and functioning of the legislature.

The petitioner described the speaker’s unilateral suspension powers as amounting to “de facto disqualification” of elected representatives without the constitutional safeguards.

The MPA asked the court to set aside the speaker’s July 28, 2025 ruling suspending him and others from the assembly under the impugned rule. He further asked the court to restore his right to attend sittings and committees, participate in debates, vote on legislation, and freely access the assembly premises.

The petitioner requested the court to declare the impugned amended rule void ab initio and demanded production of the full legislative record of the July 28 proceedings, all documents relied upon in issuing the ruling.

