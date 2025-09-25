Man booked for axing wife to death

BAHAWALPUR: A man has been booked for axing his wife to death in village 39/DB of Bahawalpur on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Dr Aamir Nazir, the Saddar Yazman police, on the complaint of deceased Zahida Parveen’s brother Ehsan Elahi, registered an FIR against his brother-in-law Muhammad Ramzan. In the complaint, he alleged that due to a family dispute, his brother-in-law frequently committed domestic violence against deceased Zahida Parveen.

The complainant said that he along with others rushed to the scene on the day of the incident but Ramzan, after killing Zahida Parveen, a mother of three, managed to flee from the scene.

Police officials sent her body to the THQ Hospital for postmortem and started investigations.

ENCOUNTERS: The Crime Control Department (CCD) of Vehari and Lodhran claimed to have arrested two injured dacoits in separate alleged encounters.

According to the CCD officials, in one encounter in the Vehari district, a car without number plates was signalled to stop near Qabrastan More in village 445/EB by a CCD patrolling team. However, the officials alleged that the occupants of the vehicle opened fire on the team, which was retaliated.

They said that one unidentified occupant of the car managed to flee, while Muhammad Imran was arrested in an injured condition and a 30-bore pistol was recovered from his possession.

The CCD said the arrested man was found involved in several cases of dacoities, burglaries and robbery. The CCD said Imran was shifted to a hospital and a case had been registered against his fleeing accomplice.

Similarly in Lodhran, two suspects on a motorcycle were signaled to stop at Mauza Gagan Hatti.

The CCD claimed that the duo opened fire on the CCD team. After an exchange of fire, one motorcyclist identified as Aaqib was found injured and was shifted to the hospital. A pistol along with bullets was recovered from his possession.

A CCD official said that the injured was involved in many cases and his fleeing accomplice had also been booked.

ARRESTED: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency(NCCIA) claims to have arrested one Raza Hayat for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a woman named Zeanat-us-Nisa, a resident of Bahawalnagar.

According to NCCIA sources, the woman had complained that the suspect had harassed her and later also attempted to blackmail her.

The officials said that further investigation was ongoing.

WARNED: Bahawalpur Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQs) Nasir Shehzad Dogar warned the health and officials of other government departments engaged in the anti-dengue campaign of strict action if they were found guilty of bogus activities during the campaign.

He was presiding over a meeting of the district emergency response committee to review the anti-dengue measures in the district on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the ADC suspected some of the anti-dengue reports as being fake, after which he issued the warning to the health department’s field staff.

According to an official hand-out, the ADC directed the district heads of government departments to strictly monitor a total of 1,857 dengue hotspots across the district.

He warned that any departments’ negligent and lethargic employees would be taken to task and strict action would be taken against them.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025