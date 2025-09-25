‘Art vital for spreading peace, harmony in society’

TOBA TEK SINGH: Artwork plays a vital role in spreading peace and harmony in the society and helps root out social taboos by compelling people to think out-of-the box, said Faculty of Arts and Humanities Dean Prof Dr Shazia Ramzan.

She was inaugurating the two-day graphic designing workshop organised by the Arts and Design Department at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday.

She said that artists observe the world minutely and present it in an attractive way to the masses. She emphasised that youth, equipped with creativity and constructive thinking, could play a pivotal role in handling social challenges. She said that intolerance and hopelessness gives rise to disorder in the society, while art and literature could serve as powerful tools to spread awareness and foster a healthy and peaceful environment. She said that the department continues to arrange such workshops and training sessions for students to polish their talents and make them valuable contributors to the society.

Resource persons Muhammad Saqib Rao, Shahzaib Raza and Rubbia Qadri also spoke on the occasion.

RANKING: As many as 54 faculty members of the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) have been ranked among the world’s top two percent scientists in a global list issued by the Stanford University and Elsevier.

According to the university administration, this recognition highlighted the global impact of the institution’s research and the academic contributions of its faculty in diverse fields of knowledge.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam congratulated the researchers on this achievement and said that the recognition reflected the commitment, dedication and excellence of GCUF’s faculty members. “Our scholars are not only contributing to the advancement of knowledge but also uplifting the name of Pakistan in the international academic community,” he remarked.

He further said that the university was committed to strengthening a culture of research, encouraging innovation and preparing the next generation of scholars to meet global challenges.

This is the first time such a large number of researchers from GCUF have been included in the prestigious international ranking, which is regarded as one of the most credible references for evaluating research performance worldwide.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025