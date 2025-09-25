E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Two held for ‘gang-rape’ of vendor boy

Our Correspondent Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:20am

OKARA: A-division police on Wednesday arrested two suspects for allegedly gang-raping a minor boy who was selling low-priced eatables in the streets.

As per first information report, eight-year-old ‘A’ was selling rice cakes (maroonda) in a street when suspects ‘N and ‘Y’ took him to a godown and allegedly gang-raped him.

Police on the report of the victim’s mother registered a case under section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code and arrested the suspects.

SURVEY: On the instructions of the Punjab government, the district administration has begun a survey to assess the damage caused by recent floods in three tehsils of Okara, Dipalpur and Renala Khurd.

The survey, which will evaluate losses to crops, homes, livestock, and other valuables, is being led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shujaeen Wistro. To ensure accuracy, 91 government staff members were trained at Municipal Committee’s Jinnah Hall, where they received instructions on survey techniques from ADC-Revenue and Deputy Director of Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Ijaz, among other officials.

Survey teams were instructed to visit every home in the flood-affected areas of the Sutlej and Ravi rivers to ensure a correct and thorough assessment of the losses suffered by farmers and residents.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

