E-Paper | September 25, 2025

USA Cricket suspended by ICC

AFP Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:15am

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended USA Cricket’s membership in the sport’s world governing body with immediate effect, but the country’s teams will still able to play in the run-up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The ICC Board agreed to suspend USA Cricket after “repeated and continued breaches of its obligations as an ICC member under the ICC’s constitution,” a statement issued late Tuesday said.

“These include, but are not limited to, the failure to implement a functional governance structure,” and a “lack of progress toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).”

The ICC also cited “significant actions that have caused reputational damage to cricket in the United States and around the world,” without going into details.

The US men’s team will still take their place in the T20 World Cup in February next year, with the team management temporarily overseen by the ICC.

The US reached the Super Eight stage at the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, which qualified them for the 2026 tournament.

“The suspension is an unfortunate but necessary step to protect the long-term interests of the game,” the ICC said.

“The ICC’s top priority remains ensuring that the athletes and the sport itself are not impacted due to the suspension.”

USA Cricket had been previously placed “on notice” at the 2024 ICC annual general meeting for “non-compliance with membership criteria” and given 12 months to implement the necessary changes.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

