September 25, 2025

Australia retain mixed relay road world title

Reuters Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:15am
KIGALI: Australian riders compete in the team time trial mixed relay event during the UCI Road World Championships on Wednesday.—AFP
KIGALI: Australia retained their title in the mixed team relay at the UCI Road World Cham­pionships as they stormed to victory over two circuits of a hilly 20.9 km course in Kigali on Wednesday.

After their male team-mates went quickest on the first lap, the women finished it off with Amanda Spratt and Brodie Chapman hanging on up the final cobbled climb to claim victory.

They stopped the clock for a combined Australian time of 54:30 for the 41.8km — five seconds quicker than France.

Switzerland, who had women’s individual TT world champion Marlen Reusser in their ranks, were 10 seconds back in the bronze medal position.

Teams, including from hosts Rwanda, Benin, Uganda and Ethiopia, comprised of three men and three women. The men rode first with the women starting their circuit when the second male of their team crossed the line. Team times were taken on the second woman to finish.

Large crowds of enthusiastic fans cheered on hosts Rwanda and they finished in a very respectable 11th. Australia’s men’s trio gave their female teammates a 33-second buffer to defend and they needed all of it.

Switzerland were left to rue a mechanical for Reusser near the end of the circuit although she re-joined her two team-mates on a spare bike and roared up the Cote de Kimihurura climb to put her team in first position.

But France responded with Juliette Labous and Maeva Squiban putting in a stunning effort.

Australia were the last on the course and when Felicity Wilson-Haffenden dropped back it was left to Spratt and Chapman to bring it home. Spratt was hanging on to her team-mate in the final leg-stinging kilometre but had enough in the tank.

Italy, who had been in contention for a podium finish, were fourth.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

