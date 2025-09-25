E-Paper | September 25, 2025

AC Milan ease past Lecce into Italian Cup third round

AFP Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:15am

MILAN: AC Milan defeated Lecce 3-0 on Tuesday to book their spot in the last 16 of the Italian Cup thanks to goals by Santiago Gimenez, Christopher Nkunku and Christian Pulisic.

Last year’s runners-up enjoyed a comfortable second-round win at the San Siro against opposition who played the majority of the tie reduced to 10 men.

Defender Jamil Siebert saw red in the 18th minute for a last-man foul on France’s Nkunku.

The hosts swiftly took advantage of their numerical superiority as Gimenez directed home from close range two minutes later.

First Adrien Rabiot then Ruben Loftus-Cheek rattled the woodwork before Nkunku eventually doubled Milan’s lead on 51 minutes with an acrobatic volley at the back post.

Pulisic replaced Nkunku just after the hour, and only needed three minutes on the pitch to put the match beyond Serie A bottom side Lecce as he tucked away Youssouf Fofana’s cross in the 64th minute.

Milan will next face Lazio in the third round.

Elsewhere, Cagliari saw off Serie B’s Frosinone 4-1 while Udinese won 2-1 at home to Palermo.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

