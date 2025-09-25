APNS hails withdrawal of amendment to PPRA rules

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has welcomed the Punjab government’s decision to withdraw the amendment to PPRA (Public Procurement Regulatory Authority) rules and allow the publication of tender notices in newspapers.

APNS President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Mohammed Ather Kazi said in a press statement that the resolution of this long-pending issue would be greatly welcomed by Punjab-based newspapers, which had been severely affected by the amendment to the PPRA rules.

The APNS had long been demanding the withdrawal of the amendment, as it had badly impacted the economy of regional and small newspapers in Punjab.

The APNS office-bearers welcomed the provincial government’s much-awaited decision, saying the rectification of the rules has finally provided breathing space to Punjab-based newspapers.

