First migrants arrive in UK under ‘in-out’ treaty with France

LONDON: A family of three have become the first migrants to arrive in the UK under the so-called “one-in one-out” deal struck with France, a UK government official said on Wednesday.

“A family of three, including a small child, are the first to have arrived” under the deal, said the official, who asked to remain anonymous.

No further details were available, but the arrival follows the removal of four migrants from the UK to France as part of the agreement aimed at deterring an unprecedented number of migrants making the perilous journey by boat from northern France to the UK’s south coast.

Under the UK-France scheme, Britain can return small-boat migrants after they arrive across the Channel if they are deemed ineligible for asylum, including those who have passed through a “safe country” to reach UK shores.

In return, London will accept an equal number of migrants from France who are likely to have their asylum claim granted. The interior ministry described the exchange as “critical first steps” following the announcement of the deal during a state visit to Britain by French President Emmanuel Macron in July.

“This is a clear message to people-smuggling gangs that illegal entry into the UK will not be tolerated,” it said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025