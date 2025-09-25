Italian cinema icon Claudia Cardinale dies at 87

ROME: Claudia Cardinale, a glamorous symbol of post-war Italian cinema who enjoyed a long and varied acting career on film and in the theatre, has died at age 87, according to French media.

Raised in Tunisia to a family of Sicilian origin, Cardinale’s introduction to the movie world came in 1957 after she won a beauty contest in Tunis and was rewarded with a trip to the Venice film festival.

Her voice had to be dubbed for her first Italian screen roles because she had grown up in a family where Sicilian dialect was spoken and had been educated at a French-speaking school.

Her early career was also complicated by a secret pregnancy which she said was the result of an abusive relationship. She gave birth to a son, Patrick, in London in 1958 and passed him off as a younger brother for several years while he was brought up by her parents.

After a series of smaller roles, she shot to international fame in 1963 when she featured in Federico Fellini’s 8-1/2 while she also starred alongside Burt Lancaster in The Leopard in the same year.

